Mumbai, February 18: Millions of Muslims in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh are turning their eyes to the evening sky today, Wednesday, February 18, 2026, to catch a glimpse of the Ramzan crescent moon (Hilal). This night is also known as Chand Raat. If the moon is sighted this evening, Ramzan 2026 will officially begin, with the first Roza (fast) observed on Thursday, February 19. If the moon remains invisible due to weather or astronomical positions, the month of Shaban will complete 30 days, pushing the start of Ramzan to Friday, February 20.

In India, major moon-sighting committees, including the Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee at Delhi’s Jama Masjid and various state-level Hilal committees in Mumbai, Lucknow, and Hyderabad, are scheduled to meet after the Maghrib (sunset) prayers. Ramadan 2026 Date in India: When Will Ramzan Begin?

Similarly, in Pakistan, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, is holding its primary session in Islamabad, supported by zonal committees in provincial capitals. In Bangladesh, the National Moon Sighting Committee will convene at the Islamic Foundation's office at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque to review reports from across the country.

Regional Differences in Ramzan Start Date

While Saudi Arabia and several Gulf nations, including the UAE and Qatar, officially began the month of Ramzan today, Wednesday, February 18, South Asian countries typically observe the start a day later. This is due to the geographical position of the crescent as it moves from east to west.

As of Wednesday morning, astronomical forecasts suggest a higher probability of the moon being visible in the South Asian region this evening, which would align the first day of fasting for India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh on February 19.

Digital Surge: 'Ramzan Kab Hai'

The anticipation is reflected in digital trends across the region. According to search engine data, online queries for "Ramzan date", "Ramzan Kab Hai", and "Ramzan Chand" have seen a massive spike over the last 24 hours. Families are actively seeking official confirmation and local Sehri and Iftar timetables to prepare for the month’s rigorous spiritual schedule. Ramadan 2026: Sehri and Iftar Dua in English.

Ramzan: A Month of Spiritual Reflection

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, regarded as the holiest period for Muslims worldwide. It commemorates the revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad.

During this month, observers abstain from food and drink from dawn until sunset. Beyond fasting, the month is dedicated to:

Taraweeh: Special nightly prayers held in mosques.

Zakat: Increased acts of charity and support for the less fortunate.

Taqwa: Focusing on self-discipline and spiritual growth.

Once the respective national committees receive verified testimonies of a moon sighting, official announcements will be broadcast via television, radio, and social media platforms.

