Religious authorities in Pakistan and Bangladesh are convening this evening, Wednesday, February 18, 2026, to sight the Ramzan crescent moon (Ramzan Ka Chand). If the moon is sighted today, the holy month will officially begin in both nations with the first fast on Thursday, February 19. The meetings come as several Middle Eastern countries, including Saudi Arabia, have already commenced their fasting period today. Stay here to get live news updates on "Ramzan Ka Chand" or moon sighting in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

In Pakistan, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is meeting in Peshawar under the chairmanship of Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad. Simultaneously, zonal committees in Karachi, Lahore, and Quetta are gathering reports from local observers. In Bangladesh, the National Moon Sighting Committee is holding its session at the Islamic Foundation in Baitul Mukarram National Mosque to review nationwide testimonies. Ramadan 2026 Guide: Full List of What Breaks Your Fast and What Doesn't.

Ramzan Ka Chand: Regional Visibility and Forecasts

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a favorable forecast for tonight, citing clear to partly cloudy skies across most provinces. According to the PMD's Climate Data Processing Centre, the moon will remain on the horizon for over 60 minutes after sunset in cities like Karachi and Gwadar, significantly increasing the chances of a naked-eye sighting.

In Bangladesh, the Islamic Foundation has requested citizens to report any sightings to local Deputy Commissioners or via dedicated government hotlines. Should the moon remain elusive due to weather or positioning, Shaban will complete 30 days, and Ramzan will start on Friday, February 20. Ramzan Chand Mubarak Wishes, Messages and Ramzan Mubarak Images To Welcome the Holy Month.

Preparations for the First Roza

As the committees deliberate, markets in Dhaka and Lahore are bustling with residents purchasing dates, fruits, and essentials for Suhoor (pre-dawn meal). If the crescent is confirmed tonight, mosques will immediately begin Tarawih prayers, marking the official spiritual commencement of the month.

Both governments have announced adjusted office and school timings for the month to accommodate fasting schedules. The official announcements from Islamabad and Dhaka are expected shortly after Maghrib (sunset) prayers.