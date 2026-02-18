The crescent moon for Ramzan 2026 or Ramzan 1447 AH has been officially sighted in both Pakistan and Bangladesh this evening, Wednesday, February 18. In Pakistan, Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee confirmed the sighting following a meeting in Peshawar, while in Bangladesh, the National Moon Sighting Committee at Baitul Mukarram announced the news after receiving reports from districts including Netrokona and Cox's Bazar. Consequently, the first day of fasting (Roza) will commence in both nations tomorrow, Thursday, February 19. This blog ends here. Wishing everyone a blessed Ramzan 2026!
پاکستان کے مختلف حصوں میں رمضان کا چاند نظر آگیا ہے۔ کل بروز جمعرات، 19 فروری 2026 کو یکم رمضان المبارک 1447 ہجری ہوگی، جبکہ آج رات پہلی نمازِ تراویح ادا کی جائے گی۔
اس حوالے سے باضابطہ نوٹیفکیشن اور سرکاری اعلان جلد کر دیا جائے گا۔ https://t.co/ZAypvSobtx— Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan (@CentralHilal) February 18, 2026
پاکستان کے مختلف علاقوں سے رمضان 1447 کے چاند کی رویت کی غیر مصدقہ اطلاعات موصول ہوئی ہیں۔ تاہم، ان شہادتوں کا ابھی تک اسلامی شرعی اصولوں کے مطابق جائزہ لیا جا رہا ہے۔— Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan (@CentralHilal) February 18, 2026
The holy month of Ramzan will officially begin in Bangladesh tomorrow, Thursday, February 19, following the sighting of the new crescent moon this evening. The announcement was made by the National Moon Sighting Committee during a meeting at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque’s conference room. The session was chaired by Religious Affairs Minister Kazi Shah Mofazzal Hossain Kaikobad, according to Islamic Foundation sources who spoke to The Daily Star. Muslims across the country will now begin their month-long journey of fasting and spiritual reflection.
In Pakistan, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is meeting in Peshawar under the chairmanship of Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad. Simultaneously, zonal committees in Karachi, Lahore, and Quetta are gathering reports from local observers. In Bangladesh, the National Moon Sighting Committee is holding its session at the Islamic Foundation in Baitul Mukarram National Mosque to review nationwide testimonies. Ramadan 2026 Guide: Full List of What Breaks Your Fast and What Doesn't.
Ramzan Ka Chand: Regional Visibility and Forecasts
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a favorable forecast for tonight, citing clear to partly cloudy skies across most provinces. According to the PMD's Climate Data Processing Centre, the moon will remain on the horizon for over 60 minutes after sunset in cities like Karachi and Gwadar, significantly increasing the chances of a naked-eye sighting.
In Bangladesh, the Islamic Foundation has requested citizens to report any sightings to local Deputy Commissioners or via dedicated government hotlines. Should the moon remain elusive due to weather or positioning, Shaban will complete 30 days, and Ramzan will start on Friday, February 20. Ramzan Chand Mubarak Wishes, Messages and Ramzan Mubarak Images To Welcome the Holy Month.
Preparations for the First Roza
As the committees deliberate, markets in Dhaka and Lahore are bustling with residents purchasing dates, fruits, and essentials for Suhoor (pre-dawn meal). If the crescent is confirmed tonight, mosques will immediately begin Tarawih prayers, marking the official spiritual commencement of the month.
Both governments have announced adjusted office and school timings for the month to accommodate fasting schedules. The official announcements from Islamabad and Dhaka are expected shortly after Maghrib (sunset) prayers.