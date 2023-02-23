Rohtas (Bihar) [India], February 23 (ANI): As many as 13 wagons of a goods train derailed near a sub-line of the dedicated freight corridor between Dehri Pahleja and Karabandia railway stations on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred on the Gaya-DDU section near Tendua Dusadhi village, officials said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: STF Arrests Four for Selling Fake Sex Stimulants in Lucknow.

Talking to ANI, Pawan Kumar, Chief Manager, DFCC said, "13 wagons of the goods train derailed in which five wagons were damaged and they have been reclaimed. Our priority is to fix the track so that trains operations that are disrupted can be started."

The operation of the dedicated freight corridor, both up and down, has been disrupted.

Also Read | Haryana Budget 2023-24: CM Manohar Lal Presents State Budget, Says No New Taxes To Be Levied (Watch Video).

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)