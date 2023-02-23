Chandigarh, February 23: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said no fresh tax will be imposed, as he presented the state budget for the financial year 2023-24.

Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, proposed Rs 1,83,950 crore state budget for the year 2023-24, an increase of 11.6 per cent over the revised estimates of Rs 1,64,808 crore. Haryana Budget 2023-24 Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast of CM Manohar Lal Presenting State Budget in Vidhan Sabha.

CM Manohar Lal Presents Haryana Budget:

There is no proposal for imposing any fresh tax in the state budget for 2023-24, said Khattar in the state assembly here. Haryana Budget 2023-24: CM Manohar Lal Proposes Rs 1.83 Lakh Crore Annual Budget for FY-2024; Says, 'No Fresh Tax Will Be Imposed'.

Khattar said it is the fourth budget of the second term of the BJP-JJP government. He said feedback of MLAs and different sections of the society were taken and were incorporated in the budget.

