Ahmedabad, Sep 5 (PTI) Coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 1,03,006 on Saturday with 1,311 new patients coming to light, the state health department said.

With 16 new fatalities, the COVID-19 death toll in the state reached 3,094, it said.

At the same time, 1,148 patients were discharged, raising the number of recovered cases to 83,546, the department said in its release.

With this, the state has achieved a recovery rate of 81.11 per cent, it said.

72,751 coronavirus tests were conducted in Gujarat since Friday evening at the rate of 1,119.24 tests per day per million population, it said.

A total of 27,08,120 samples have been tested in the state so far.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,03,006, New cases 1,311, Death toll 3,094, Discharged 83,546, Active cases 16,366 and people tested so far 27,08,120.

