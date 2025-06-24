Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 24 (ANI): With the annual Amarnath Yatra fast approaching, the 13th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has intensified its preparedness through a series of specialised training sessions and mock drills aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of pilgrims.

As part of the preparations, NDRF personnel are undergoing training that includes first aid administration, CPR techniques, rope rescue operations, and the management of soft tissue injuries.

Also Read | Udaipur Shocker: Youth Attempts Suicide After Killing Girlfriend in Hotel for Getting Engaged to Another Man in Rajasthan, Detained.

Speaking on the sidelines of ongoing mock drill, Inspector Munshi Ram Sharma of the 13th Battalion said, "Today's mock drill was to prepare ourselves for the Amarnath Yatra. Pilgrims can come for the yatra fearlessly. We practised rope rescue and soft tissue injury so that we remain prepared..."

Prior to this, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the security grid in the Kashmir region and assessed the preparedness for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Yatra 2025.

Also Read | Srikanth Arrested in Drug Case: Many Prominent Film Personalities Use Drugs, Claims Actor-Politician Seeman.

In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG-PI) shared that General Upendra Dwivedi was briefed on the current operational dynamics and the broader strategic landscape.

The briefing included a demonstration on the integration of advanced technologies into operations, which enhances decision-making, surveillance, and response mechanisms.

"General Upendra Dwivedi, #COAS, reviewed the security grid in the Kashmir region and assessed preparedness for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Yatra 2025. He was briefed on the current operational dynamics and the broader strategic landscape, including a demonstration on integration of advanced technologies in operations, leading to smarter decisions, enhanced surveillance and response mechanisms," the post stated.

The Chief of Army Staff also praised the Chinar Corps soldiers for their relentless efforts in fighting terrorism, maintaining peace, and improving the lives of the local population in the region.

"The #COAS lauded All Ranks of #ChinarCorps for their unwavering commitment in ensuring peace and stability through decisive counter-terror operations and initiatives aimed at development of the region & upliftment of local population," the post further reads.

The Shri Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 3 this year. The Yatra will culminate on August 9 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)