Jalgaon (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI): A 14-year-old student of Class 9 from a private school in Jalgaon died under suspicious circumstances near the school's toilet passage during the lunch break on Thursday, prompting an investigation by the local police.

The incident occurred at RR School in Jalgaon on July 11, when the student, identified as Kalpesh Valmik Ingle, was found unconscious during recess. According to school authorities, he was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sandeep Gavit said, "A boy who was a 9th class student in Jalgaon's RR School, fainted and was later reported dead. The CMO gave this information. A case has been registered at the Jilha Peth Police Station. The investigation is underway..."

The school principal said that students were playing during recess when a teacher informed them that a student had fainted. "At the time of recess, children were playing after eating. At that time, a committee came and I was at that event. Then a school teacher came and informed that a student had fainted. We then took him to the hospital....The students brought the boy to the teachers from the washroom...I am unaware of any fight that has happened. The police are investigating the case," the school principal stated.

However, the victim's family has raised serious concerns. Kalpesh's sister alleged that the CCTV footage showed a group of four to five boys taking him towards the washroom and assaulting him. She also claimed that her brother had an argument with a few classmates two days prior to the incident.

"He was a very good student and never got in any fights. He was a good student and was class monitor... The CCTV footage showed that 4 to 5 boys took him towards the washroom and beat him very badly. The school is not taking any responsibility, nor are they telling the names of the boys. My brother should get justice," she said.

Kalpesh's uncle, Deepak Hohar, also raised doubts over the school's version of events. "The father of the boy got a call around 2 2:30 pm, and he soon rushed to the school, and there the students and teachers informed him that the boy is in the hospital. In the hospital, the doctors informed that he is dead. All the teachers are telling a different story.....He was made to sit some other place where there was not CCTV rather than his original spot for recess...In the CCTV footage, we can see that a few boys are beating him," he said.

Police have seized the CCTV footage and are interrogating students, school staff, and the principal. The case has been registered at Jalgaon District Peth Police Station.

Police said the cause of death will be ascertained following the post-mortem report, and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

