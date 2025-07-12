Is There Sunday Mega Block on July 13, 2025? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know

Mumbai, July 12: If you’re planning to travel via Mumbai local trains this Sunday, here’s what you need to know. While it’s commonly assumed that every Sunday witnesses a Mumbai Mega Block, that isn’t always the case. It is believed that the mega block, announced by the railways, affects local train services, thereby leaving confusion among Mumbaikars and those travelling by the local trains. Scroll below to find out if there is a Sunday mega block on July 13, 2025.

According to the Central Railway, there will be no mega block on the Central, Western, Transharbour, or Uran Lines on Sunday. Only the Harbour Line will be affected due to a scheduled mega block between Kurla and Vashi, both in the Up and Down directions, from 11:10 am to 4:10 pm.

As per the announcement, Harbour Line trains:

Down services (from CSMT Mumbai to Vashi/Belapur/Panvel) leaving between 10:34 am and 3:36 pm will be cancelled.

Up services (from Panvel/Belapur/Vashi to CSMT Mumbai) between 10:16 am and 3:47 pm will also remain cancelled.

To ease commuter inconvenience, special suburban trains will operate between CSMT–Kurla and Panvel–Vashi during the block hours. Additionally, passengers on the Harbour line can use the Thane-Vashi/Nerul route from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.

So for those looking for clarification: No mega block on Central, Uran, Transharbour or Western Lines, only on the Harbour Line. Mumbai’s iconic locals will mostly run as usual, with partial disruption on one route.

