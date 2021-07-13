Srinagar, Jul 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 143 fresh coronavirus cases that took its infection tally to 3,18,991 while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 4,358, officials said.

As many as 92 fresh cases were reported from the Kashmir division of the union territory and 51 from the Jammu division, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of cases at 41, followed by 17 in Baramulla. Fifteen districts reported fresh cases in single digits and the remaining three districts did not report any new infections, the officials said.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 2,435. So far, 3,12,198 patients have recovered, they said.

There are 31 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory. No fresh case was reported the previous day, they said.

