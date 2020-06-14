Coronavirus in India: Live Map

    145779

    8884

    154330

    308993
India News | 148 New COVID-19 Cases Found in J-K

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 01:42 AM IST
148 New COVID-19 Cases Found in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 13 (ANI): One hundred forty-eight more COVID-19 cases were reported in J-K on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 4,878 in the Union Territory.

Out of the total cases, 38 cases have been found from Jammu division and 110 from Kashmir division, as per the data.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Four-Month-Old Baby Recovers From COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam After 18 Days on Ventilator.

"148 more COVID-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir today, 38 from Jammu division and 110 from Kashmir division. Total number of cases in the Union Territory (UT) is now at 4,878, including 2,554 active cases, 2,269 recovered, and 55 deaths," J-K authorities said.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 3,08,993, including 1,54,330 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,45,779 active cases. (ANI)

Also Read | West Bengal Reports 454 New COVID-19 Cases Taking Overall Count to 10,698: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

