Kota, Apr 12 (PTI) At least 150 transgender people from across the country are expected at a yoga training camp being organised for the community next month in Bundi, yoga guru Naveen Meghwal said on Tuesday.

For the first time in India as well as Asia, a 15-day yoga training camp is being organised for transgender people from May 23 to June 6, Meghwal, who is the son of Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, said.

Those participating in the camp to be organised by the Samatvam Trust will further impart yoga training to more people of their community as well as others, he said.

Naveen Meghwal, who will conduct sessions in the camp, said those taking part in it will be trained in Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta, Patanjali Yog Sutra, Narad Bhakti Sutra, Aasan, Pranayam, Dhyan, Mantra and Karma.

