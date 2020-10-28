Chandigarh, Oct 28 (PTI) Haryana on Wednesday reported 1,518 fresh novel coronavirus cases, bringing the caseload to 1,62,223 in the state while eight more fatalities pushed the death toll from the disease to 1,758, according to a government bulletin.

Three of the new COVID-19 deaths were from Hisar while one fatality each was reported from Faridabad, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Sirsa and Bhiwani districts, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

Among the districts which registered a spike in infections included Gurugram (397), Faridabad (210), and Hisar (156).

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 11,014 while the recovery rate is 92.13 per cent, the bulletin said.

