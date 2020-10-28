New Delhi, October 28: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Shri Manish Sisodia has instructed that all schools in Delhi will remain shut until further order due to Covid. In response to concerns by parents, Sisodia said that he understands their anxiousness and fear about school reopening during the pandemic, and has assured them the schools will not reopen for now.

“Teachers, parents, and students have been wondering if schools will reopen during this difficult time. Many parents have also expressed their fear especially if students congregate in school premises in close quarters,” said Sisodia. Delhi Schools: Government & Private Schools in National Capital to Remain Closed Until Next Order, Says Manish Sisodia.

Shri Sisodia announced the continued closure of schools at a virtual press conference in Delhi Secretariat today. Delhi schools - Govt., private, aided and unaided as well as MCD schools - have remained shut since the Covid outbreak in March. These schools will continue to remain shut in Delhi.

Shri Sisodia said the possibility of spike in cases, or catching Covid on school premises is high. “Even in countries where schools have reopened, Covid cases have increased amongst students,” he said. Keeping parent’s fear in mind, and the potential risk this can pose to children, Shri Sisodia said that Hon. CM Arvind Kejriwal, and the Delhi Govt. has decided to put children’s safety first, and hence, schools will remain shut until further order.