New Delhi, October 28: Coronavirus cases in Delhi crossed 5,000-mark for the first time on Wednesday. A total of 5,673 COVID-19 cases were reported in the national capital, the highest single-day spike since the outbreak of COVID-19 in India. Till now, over 3.7 lakh people contracted COVID-19 in Delhi. According to the Delhi Health Ministry, 40 more people succumbed to the deadly virus on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 6,396. Coronavirus Live Tracker in India.

On Tuesday, the national capital territory reported its second-highest spike of 4,853 cases. Notably, Delhi is facing the second wave of coronavirus. The infection in Delhi is rising at an alarming rate at a time when COVID-19 cases are decreasing in the rest of the country. Currently, there are 29,378 active cases in Delhi.

Tweet by ANI:

5,673 fresh positive cases and 40 deaths reported in Delhi today. The total case tally stands at 3,70,014 including 3,34,240 recoveries, 29,378 active cases and 6,396 deaths: Delhi Government — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020

The national capital territory witnessed the first wave of COVID-19 in June-July. An expert committee headed by NITI Ayog member Dr VK Paul had said that during winters, Delhi could witness 15,000 cases a day. Delhi has a positivity rate of nine percent.

Meanwhile, India’s coronavirus tally inched closer to eight million-mark on Wednesday after 43,893 were tested positive for the deadly virus in the 24-hour time period since Tuesday morning. Till now, 79,90,323 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The death also mounted to 1,20,010 after 508 casualties due to the infection in the past 24 hours.

