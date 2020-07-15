Raipur, Jul 15 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh increased to 4,556 on Wednesday after 154 more people tested positive for the infection, a Health official said.

A total of 49 patients were discharged from different hospitals during the day that took the number of recovered cases to 3,324, he said.

The death toll so far stood at 20.

Of the newcases, 77were reported from Raipur, 19 from Narayanpur, 11 from Bilaspur, 10 from Surguja, six each from Janjgir-Champa, Kondagaon and Dantewada districts and three each from Durg and Kanker districts.

Besides, two cases were reported from Rajnandgaon, Bemetara, Dhamtari and Gariaband districts each, while one each came from Balod, Balodabazar, Korba, Koriya and Sukma districts, hesaid.

The number of activecasesin the state now stands at 1,212, as 3,324 people have recovered and 20 others have died so far.

Coronavirus has spread its footprint in all 28 districts of the state.

With total 918 cases so far, Raipur district tops the tally in the state, followed by Rajanandgaon (391), Korba (345), Bilaspur (318), Janjgir-Champa (305), Balodabazar (297), Durg (247), Jashpur (192), Balrampur (163), Raigarh (150), Mungeli (132), Kabirdham (117), Narayanpur (135) and Surguja (116), the official said.

Raipur district has recorded around 800 cases in the last one month.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: positivecases4,556, newcases154, deaths 20, discharged 3,324, activecases1212, people tested so far 2,22,113. PTI TKP ii

