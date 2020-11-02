Chandigarh, Nov 2 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Haryana rose to 1,810 on Monday with 15 more fatalities, while 1,566 fresh cases pushed the caseload to 1,70,446, a health department bulletin issued here said.

Of the new fatalities, three each were reported from Faridabad and Hisar, two each from Rewari and Panchkula while a death each was recorded from Gurugram, Kurukshetra, Jhajjar, Fatehabad and Jind districts, it said.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in new cases included Gurugram (398), Faridabad (223), Hisar (157) and Rewari (115).

The total number of active cases in the state currently stands at 12,919 while the recovery rate is 91.36 per cent.

