Lucknow, November 2: In a bizarre incident, a 35-year-old man in Noida was arrested for allegedly extorting money from a businessman while pretending to be a government official. Reports inform that the the man said he was a senior official of the government and threatened him that he would send the victim to prison as he 'knew' other senior government officials. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the suspect was identified as Ankit Dwivedi, who hailed from Kannauj district in Uttar Pradesh. He lived in a rented house in Sector 53. Delhi Man Held for Posing as Police Officer, Issuing Fake COVID-19 Norm Violation Challans: Police.

According to police, the incident came to light after a man named Rajveer Singh filed a complaint against the accused. The cops informed that the complaint said the suspect allegedly claimed to be acquainted with senior government officials. Singh, a departmental store owner, alleged that the suspect had been extorting Rs 40,000 monthly from him for the past six months.

As per the HT report, Dwivedi allegedly had a Honda Civic car which there were fake government department stickers. In his complaint, Singh said that he had also taken expensive liquor bottles from him. The report adds that based on the complaint, a case of extortion and cheating had been registered at the Sector 58 police station. Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police, zone 1 was quoted in the report saying that two of the complainants’ sons are history sheets and has cases against them under the Narcotics Drugs Act.

