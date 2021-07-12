Amaravati, July 12 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported 1,578 fresh cases of coronavirus, 3,041 recoveries and 22 deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday.

After 2.30 crore tests, the cumulative COVID-19 positives in the state climbed to 19,24,421 with a positivity rate of 8.35 per cent.

The recovery rate went up to 97.83 per cent as 18,84,202 coronavirus-infected people got cured so far.

The overall mortality rate rose marginally from 0.67 to 0.68 per cent after a total of 13,024 deaths, government data showed.

The state now has 27,195 active cases, a health department bulletin said.

In 24 hours, East Godavari reported 305, Chittoor 257, SPS Nellore 179, Prakasam 173, West Godavari 152 and Kadapa 117 fresh cases.

The remaining seven districts added less than 100 new cases each, with Srikakulam logging the lowest 31.

Chittoor, East Godavari, Guntur, Krishna, SPS Nellore and Prakasam reported three COVID-19 fatalities each in a day.

Srikakulam had two deaths and Kurnool and Visakhapatnam one each.

Four districts did not report any fresh toll.

Vizianagaram district did not report any coronavirus death in the last three days, the first time in more than three months during the second wave.

The government data showed that Visakhapatnam now has about 700 active COVID-19 cases, the highest anywhere in the state.

Rajamahendravaram has 384, Chittoor 340 and Vijayawada 310 active cases in the urban local bodies.

In the rural mandals, 21 now have more than 100 active cases each, down from 33 mandals last week.

While 90 of the 676 total mandals across the state have 0-4 active cases, 141 have 25-49, 61 have 50-74 and 27 have 75-100 active cases each.

Of the 111 ULBs, 87 have less than 50 active cases each and another 12 have between 50 and 100 each.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)