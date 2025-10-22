Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 22 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Minister MRK Panneerselvam on Wednesday stated that 16,000 hectares of farmland in the State have been inundated due to rain in the ongoing northeast monsoon. He added that compensation will be provided wherever over 33% of the crop area is damaged.

"Around 16,000 hectares of farmland have been inundated due to rain, and compensation will be provided wherever over 33% of the crop area is damaged," MRK Panneerselvam told reporters.

Also Read | Did US President Donald Trump Order PM Narendra Modi To Shut Down Operation Sindoor and Stop Buying Oil From Russia? PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Fake Video.

He also alleged that during the previous AIADMK government led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami, paddy bags were left in open spaces.

"During EPS's tenure, paddy bags were left in open spaces. Now, the government is ensuring that all stocks are stored properly. The present government has procured far more paddy and is building additional facilities to support farmers," he claimed.

Also Read | Nellore Rains: Heavy Showers Lash Andhra Pradesh's District; Tourism Halted, Beaches Closed, Authorities Issue High Alert.

"The Leader of the Opposition criticises the government just for the sake of criticism and continues to spread false information. Over the last four and a half years, Chief Minister MK Stalin has taken prompt and consistent steps to strengthen paddy procurement. During the previous AIADMK regime, only 600 to 700 sacks of paddy were procured; however, the Chief Minister has now directed that up to 1,000 sacks can be purchased...Paddy procurement has been fully completed in Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts, with only limited areas in Tiruvarur pending, where grains are stored safely," he added.

The well-marked low-pressure area that lies over the southwest Bay of Bengal, off the Tamil Nadu coast, brought torrential rains to several parts of Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday said that the northeast monsoon is in full swing across the state, with continuous rainfall being reported in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu districts.

Speaking at a review meeting held at the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai's Teynampet, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "The northeast monsoon is in full swing now. It's continuously raining in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu districts. It will not stop today, but the MeT Department has said it will rain again in two days and may even intensify. Predictions indicate that rainfall could be heavier than last year. Today's meeting is to discuss how to face such a situation if it arises." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)