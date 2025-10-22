Did US President Donald Trump Order PM Narendra Modi To Shut Down Operation Sindoor and Stop Buying Oil From Russia? PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Fake Video

Mumbai, October 22: Did US President Donald Trump order Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the attack on Pakistan, shut down Operation Sindoor, and stop buying oil from Russia? The question comes after Congress shared an Artificial Intelligence-generated video clip on X (formerly Twitter) to mock PM Narendra Modi. Sharing the AI video on the microblogging platform, Congress wrote, "Narendra Modi is a cowardly Prime Minister". Notably, the AI-generated video is a satirical clip which shows US President Donald Trump giving instructions to India's Prime Minister.

Congress Mocks Narendra Modi by Sharing AI-Generated Satirical Video Showing Donald Trump Instructing Indian Prime Minister

Congress shared the clip to mock PM Narendra Modi's claim of being a strong leader. By sharing the AI-generated video, the grand old party suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi follows US President Donald Trump's lead. The 40-second video clip shows Donald Trump calling PM Narendra Modi and speaking to him in a Hindi accent. In the video, the US President is seen ordering PM Modi to stop the attack on Pakistan and shut down Operation Sindoor. To this, the viral clip shows the Indian Prime Minister saying, "Ji huzoor" (Yes, Sir). Did an Indian Army Patrol Vehicle Get Ambushed in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim.

As the video moves further, the viral clip shows US President Donald Trump telling PM Narendra Modi to stop buying oil from Russia, with the Indian Prime Minister responding in the affirmative once again. In the end, a voiceover is heard saying that a scared Prime Minister can never do well for the country. "He says he has 56-inch chest, but even then has no shame," the voiceover adds. While the video is an AI video, PIB took to social media to debunk the viral clip.

Social Media Handles Are Trying To Spread a False and Negative Narrative Against PM Narendra Modi, Reveals PIB

सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ हैंडल्स द्वारा एक AI-जनरेटेड वीडियो शेयर कर प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi के खिलाफ़ झूठा और नकारात्मक नैरेटिव फैलाने की कोशिश की जा रही है इस वीडियो में ऐसा दिखाने की कोशिश की जा रही है कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के दबाव में… pic.twitter.com/mnaw0lDiaz — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 22, 2025

All These Claims Are Fake, Says PIB

The fact-check unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that all claims made in the viral clip are fake. PIB further said that a few social media handles are trying to spread a false and negative narrative against PM Narendra Modi by sharing an AI-generated video. "This video attempts to show that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working under pressure from US President Donald Trump," the post added. PIB also asked people to stay alert from such fake content.

An overlay text on the AI-generated video requested people to be cautious about the AI-generated fake video spreading a false narrative against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress party also criticised the Modi government after Donald Trump repeated his claim that India is "not going to buy much oil from Russia". The grand old party took a dig at PM Modi and said that what he conceals, "Trump reveals". Did PM Modi Government Ban ‘Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide’ in Cough Syrups Amid Series of Child Deaths? PIB Fact Check Debunks Misleading Instagram Video.

"But all that the PM has said is that the US President extended Diwali greetings. But while Mr Modi conceals, Mr Trump reveals", Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said. Hence, the alleged claim that US President Donald Trump ordered PM Narendra Modi to stop the attack on Pakistan, shut down Operation Sindoor, and stop buying oil from Russia is not true. As clarified by PIB, the viral clip is an AI-generated fake video shared by a few social media handles to spread a false and negative narrative against PM Modi.

Claim : US President Donald Trump ordered PM Narendra Modi to stop the attack on Pakistan, shut down Operation Sindoor and not buy oil from Russia. Conclusion : PIB called the alleged claims fake. It further said that false and negative narrative is being spread against PM Narendra Modi by sharing an AI-generated video. Full of Trash Clean

