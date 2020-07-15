New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Delhi recorded 1,647 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.16 lakh, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 3,487, authorities said.

This is the fifth consecutive day when fresh cases have been less than 2,000.

While the cases have gradually dipped from July 11-13 -- July 11 (1781), July 12 (1574) and July 13 (1246), on Tuesday it saw a marginal rise to 1606, which continued on Wednesday.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 41 fatalities have been recorded, according to the Delhi health department bulletin.

The number of active cases on Wednesday stood at 17,807, down from 18,664, the previous day.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947, till date.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 3,446 on Tuesday.

The Wednesday bulletin said, the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3487, and the total number of cases mounted to 1,16,993.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting to review hospital-wise data on deaths and analysis of COVID-related fatalities in the national capital.

Authorities at state-run Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital said it is soon going to launch a plasma bank, which will be the third such facility in the national capital.

According to the bulletin, 95,699 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Wednesday stood at 15,964 while the-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures were 6,564, in all adding to 22,528, according to the bulletin.

The total number of tests done till date in Delhi stands at 7,36,436. The number of tests done per million, as on Wednesday was 38,759, it said.

On Wednesday, the number of containment zones stood at 659.

