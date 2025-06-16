India News | 165th Infantry Bn (TA) Assam Observe 84th Assam Regiment Raising Day

Agency News ANI| Jun 16, 2025 09:12 AM IST
    Agency News ANI| Jun 16, 2025 09:12 AM IST
    165 Infantry Bn (Territorial Army) (Home & Hearth) Assam observe 84th Assam Regiment Raising Day (Photo: ANI)

    Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 16 (ANI): The 165th Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) (Home & Hearth) Assam observed the 84th Assam Regiment Raising Day by organising a wreath-laying ceremony at the Regiment's War Memorial at Babupara Traffic Point in Imphal.

    The Assam Regiment was raised on 15th June 1941 at Shillong to counter the threat of Japanese invasion of India during World War II.

    Also Read | Israel-Iran War: Indian Students Being Relocated to Safer Places in Iran Amid Escalating Tensions, Says MEA.

    It represents the diverse martial communities of North East India. It drew its troops from the Hill Tribes of the region, including the Meiteis, Nagas, Kukis, Mizos, Assamese, and Gorkhas, reflecting the valour of the region.

    The Regiment was created under the leadership of Lt Col Ross Howman. In World War II, the 1st Battalion of the Assam Regiment quickly earned glory in the Burma Campaign, where it fiercely fought the Japanese in Jessami, Kohima and Arakan, halting their advance into India. It earned six battles. honours and the Theatre Honour "Burma".

    Also Read | Lufthansa Flight LH752 Hyderabad-Bound Forced To Return to Frankfurt Airport in Germany Due to Bomb Threat; Airline Says ‘Did Not Receive Permission To Land’.

    To commemorate the 84th Raising Day of Assam Regiment and to honour the Valour and sacrifice of the fallen soldiers, 165 INF Bn ( TA ) ( H&H ) Assam has organised a Wreath Laying Ceremony at Assam Regiment War Memorial located Near Babupara Traffic Point.

    The event witnessed a huge gathering of Veterans of the Assam Regiment and serving members of the Indian Army.

    The event was also highlighted by the Presence of Deputy Inspector General of Assam Rifles (S) Brigadier Nepraj Sharma, Colonel Samir Bharti (retd), former Commanding Officer of 165 Bn Territorial Army, Assam Regiment, and other officials.

    On Saturday, Assam Rifles carried out firing of key support weapons at Darranga Field Firing Range in Assam, an official statement said.

    "Regular firing exercises at Darranga are integral to maintaining high levels of operational readiness. "These weapons play a vital role in enhancing the Force's combat effectiveness and precision," an official statement from the Assam Rifles added.(ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Latestly whatsapp channel