Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 23 (ANI): 167 more coronavirus cases have been reported in Odisha, taking the state count of COVID-19 cases to 5,470.

Out of the total cases, 1,583 are active COVID-19 cases while 3,863 people have recovered from the infection. (ANI)

