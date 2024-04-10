Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 10 (ANI): As many as 19 fishermen who were released from the custody of Sri Lanka reached Chennai Airport on Wedneday morning.

The Sri Lankan Navy arrested a total of 21 fishermen who hailed from Ramanathapuram and surrounding areas for fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

The 19 fishermen were released by Sri Lanka on Tuesday after intervention by the central and state governments and reached the Chennai Airport Wednesday morning.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian embassy in Sri Lanka took to X, and said, "19 Indian fishermen have been repatriated from Sri Lanka and are currently on their way to Chennai."

Earlier last week, a total of 19 fishermen from Tamil Nadu were sent to Chennai in an Air India passenger flight from Sri Lanka's Colombo following their arrest, by the Sri Lankan Navy on March 6 for crossing the border.

The 19 fishermen included nine from Mayiladuthurai, four from Pudukottai, and six from Karaikal in Puducherry state. All of them went fishing in the sea in two boats on March 6.

The families of the fishermen had requested that the central and state governments take action to release the fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Following this, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin immediately wrote a letter to the Union Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar and requested to take action to release the fishermen.

The Indian embassy officials in Sri Lanka subsequently held talks with the Sri Lankan government officials. (ANI)

