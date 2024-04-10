Pilibhit, April 10: A farmer from Raniganj village in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit was mauled to death by a tiger within the core forest area of the Mala Forest range in the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR). The incident happened on Tuesday late afternoon.

Bhole Ram, 55, was in the forest with two other farmers to graze cattle when the big cat ambushed him. The incident occurred 18 km from the main Pilibhit city area on Tuesday. Tiger Attack in Uttar Pradesh: Farmer Mauled to Death by Big Cat After He Enters Core Forest Area of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve.

Pilibhit DFO Manish Singh said that despite warnings, locals continue to venture into the reserve’s core area, increasing the risk of human-tiger conflicts. The body of the farmer has been sent for post-mortem.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2024 09:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).