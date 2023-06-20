Samba/Jammu, June 20: Nineteen people, including women and children, were injured when the bus in which they were travelling skidded off the road and rolled down into a canal in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district early Tuesday, officials said. The incident took place in the Samotra Channi area as the driver lost control of the bus, they said. Jammu and Kashmir: Heavy Storm Sends Scooty Flying in Air in Jammu; Two-Wheeler Found Hanging in Wires on Poles (Watch Video).

Locals and police personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Ghagwal trauma centre. Some of the injured were shifted to the Government Medical College in Jammu, the officials said. Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Strong Tremors Felt in Bhaderwah Valley, Residents Rush Out of Their Homes.

The injured included labourers and their family members. All of the labourers were going to Kashmir to work at a brick kiln, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)