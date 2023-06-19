In the Greater Kailash region in Jammu, wherein a severe storm hit on Sunday evening and caused significant damage, a scooter hung roughly 15 feet over the electric lines. In a flash, word of the scooter dangling from the wires reached every corner of the city. People travelled far and wide to watch the scooter dangling from the wires as a result of the chatter spreading through social media. Sana, the owner of Scooty and employee at Planet Beauty Salon,

claimed that the two-wheeler entangled in the wires during the storm. Viral Video: Woman Escapes Falling Off Cliff After Losing Control of Scooty in Freaky Accident.

Two-Wheeler Found Hanging in Wires on Poles in Jammu

Jammu में भारी तूफान में उड़ी स्कूटी, 15 फीट ऊंचाई पर तारों में लटकी मिली; दूर-दूर से देखने पहुंचे लोग pic.twitter.com/C3hOP4adgw — JAMMU LINKS NEWS (@JAMMULINKS) June 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)