Strong tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah as the earthquake struck the region late Saturday. Reportedly, no report of any damage to the property has come to light yet. Meanwhile, residents rushed out of their homes after the quake hit. Another earthquake was reported from J&K's Ramban on Saturday afternoon. Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Light Intensity Quake of Magnitude 3 on Richter Scale Hits Ramban, No Casualty Reported.

Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir:

