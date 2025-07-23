Alluri Sitarama Raju District (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): A mini tourist bus overturned on Andhra Pradesh's Araku Ghat road on Tuesday, leaving 19 people injured, police said. The mishap reportedly occurred due to brake failure while navigating a steep curve, as per police officials.

The police further stated that three people, including the driver, sustained serious injuries, while 16 others suffered from minor wounds. All the injured are residents of Rajamahendravaram.

Local authorities and emergency services responded immediately to the scene and transported the injured to S-Kota Hospital for treatment.

An investigation into the suspected brake malfunction is currently underway.

In a separate incident in Madhya Pradesh, four Kanwar pilgrims were killed and several others injured after a speeding car rammed into them on the Gwalior-Shivpuri link road in Gwalior district.

The incident occurred on the Gwalior-Shivpuri link road, where the Kanwariyas were walking along the roadside. A car travelling at high speed had a burst tire, causing the driver to lose control and collide with the pilgrims. Four Kanwariyas died in the accident, while six others sustained injuries. Three of the deceased died on the spot, and one succumbed to injuries during treatment, the officer added.

The police rushed to the scene, admitted the injured to the hospital, and are investigating the matter.

Speaking to ANI, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Hina Khan said, "We received information that an incident has happened on the Sheetla Mata Highway (Gwalior-Shivpuri link road) in which some Kanwar pilgrims were hit by a speeding car. Acting on it, the police reached the spot and found three persons had died on the spot, while three other persons who were seriously injured were admitted to JAH (Jaya Arogya Hospital). Among the injured, one more person died during treatment."

The officer further stated that all the individuals were residents of Sidhauna village, located within the limits of Ghatigaon Police Station. They were carrying Jal (water) from a Shiva temple located in Bhadawana and were going to their village.

"The family of the deceased said that there were thirteen people in total, out of which six people were injured, and four among the injured died. The family members said that a vehicle was coming at a high speed and its tyre burst, due to which it became uncontrolled and collided with the Kanwar pilgrims walking on the roadside," the CSP said.

She added that the vehicle involved in the accident was found at the incident site, and further complete information about the vehicle was being collected.

"We have identified the owner of the vehicle. As of now, we have not found anyone who was travelling in the car at the spot yet, though efforts are on to trace them at the earliest," the officer added. (ANI)

