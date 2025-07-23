Gwalior, July 23: Four devotees out on the Kanwar Yatra were killed and two others injured when a speeding car hit them while they were walking on a road side in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said. After hitting the kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva), the speeding car overturned as the driver lost control over the wheels, they said.

The incident took place at around 2 am on Shivpuri Link Road near Agra-Mumbai National Highway (NH-3) when one of the tyres of the speeding car burst, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Hina Khan said. Gwalior: Speeding Car Hits and Drags Traffic Constable for 100 Metres in Madhya Pradesh; Video Surfaces.

While three Kanwariyas died on the spot, another one succumbed to his injuries in a hospital, the official said. The car occupants were missing and the vehicle owner was identified. Efforts was on to apprehend them, the official said. Gwalior Road Accident: 3 Killed, 2 Injured As Car Hits Divider, Breaks Into Pieces in Madhya Pradesh.

Angry locals staged a protest at the accident spot and demanded arrest of the culprits. The Kanwariyas were residents of Simaria village near Ghatigaon, according to police. The deceased have been identified as Puran Banjara, Ramesh Banjara, Dinesh and Dharmendra, the police said, adding a probe was on into the incident.