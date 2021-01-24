Guwahati, Jan 23 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,16,976 on Saturday as 19 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

A total number of 13,881 people have received COVID-19 vaccines in the state so far, it said.

Goalpara reported the highest number of new cases at seven, followed by Charaideo (three) and Dima Hasao (two), the bulletin said.

Ninety-four more people were cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 98.39 per cent.

The state now has 1,060 active cases, while 2,13,492 people have recovered from the disease, 1,077 patients have succumbed to the infection, 1,347 patients have died due to other reasons and three have migrated to other states, it said.

Assam has so far tested 63.63 lakh samples for COVID- 19, including 14,427 in the last 24 hours.

