New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI)A Delhi court on Friday reserved its order on appeals filed by real estate tycoons Sushil and Gopal Ansal challenging their conviction and the seven-year jail terms for tampering with evidence in a case related to the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire, which had claimed 59 lives.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma reserved the order for July 18 after hearing arguments from both sides.

Also Read | Amarnath Cloudburst: 2 Dead After Cloudburst Near Lower Holy Cave in Nallah, Rescue Operations by Police, NDRF and SFs Underway.

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for the Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT), told the court that the ultimate desired result was not just restricted to the tampering of documents and court records, but to secure the acquittal of the Sushil Ansal, Gopal Ansal and one H S Panwar in the main Uphaar case.

Besides Ansals', the court also reserved the order on the appeals filed by former court staff Dinesh Chand Sharma and two others -- P P Batra and Anoop Singh -- who too were awarded seven-year jail terms each and were imposed with a fine of three lakh rupees each on them.

Also Read | Amarnath Cloudburst Updates: 2 Bodies Recovered, Several Injured in Cloudburst Near Holy Cave, Rescue Operations Underway.

The court had also imposed a fine of Rs 2.25 crore each on the Ansals.

The case is related to tampering with the evidence in the main fire tragedy case in which the Ansals were convicted and sentenced to a 2-year jail term by the Supreme Court.

The SC however released them taking into account the prison time they had done on the condition that they pay a Rs 30 crore fine each, to be used for building a trauma centre in the national capital.

As per the charge sheet, the documents tampered with included a police memo giving details of recoveries immediately after the incident, Delhi Fire Service records pertaining to repair of transformer installed inside Uphaar, minutes of Managing Director's meetings, and four cheques.

Out of the six sets of documents, a cheque of Rs 50 lakh, issued by Sushil Ansal to self, and minutes of the MD's meetings, proved beyond doubt that the two brothers were handling the day-to-day affairs of the theatre at the relevant time, the charge sheet had said.

It said the Ansals had taken the defence in the main case that they had no involvement in the day-to-day functioning.

The tampering was detected for the first time on July 20, 2002, and a departmental enquiry was initiated against Dinesh Chand Sharma. He was suspended and terminated from services on June 25, 2004.

The fire had broken out at the Uphaar cinema during the screening of the Hindi film 'Border' on June 13, 1997, claiming 59 lives. PTI UK

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)