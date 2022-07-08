A cloudburst occurred in the areas around the lower reaches of Amarnath cave at around 5.30 pm on Friday after heavy rains lashed the area. According to reports, rescue operations are underway by the NDRF, SDRF & other associated agencies. Further details are awaited. Water came from above the cave after heavy rains in the upper reaches. The rain has stopped for now, ITBP said.

At least ten people were confirmed dead, and seven were rescued so far. Officials said that at least 30 or 40 people are still missing.

Amarnath cloudburst | One NDRF team is always deployed near the holy cave, it immediately engaged in the rescue work. One more team has been deployed & another is on its way. 10 casualties reported so far; 3 rescued alive: NDRF DG Atul Karwal pic.twitter.com/jXEbubzJOk — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022

According to initial reports, some casualties are feared in the Amarnath cave cloudburst. Rescue agencies are on the spot and Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have been rushed to the affected areas along with other agencies. Two have been reported dead so far.

#WATCH | J&K: Massive amount of water flowing turbulently after a cloud burst occurred in the lower reaches of Amarnath cave. Rescue operation is underway at the site pic.twitter.com/w97pPU0c6k — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022

“Some langars at the Amarnath shrine were affected by the cloudburst. Chopper is rushed to rescue the injured," news agency ANI reported.

#WATCH | J&K: Rescue operation underway at lower reaches of Amarnath cave where a cloud burst was reported. Two people dead so far pic.twitter.com/0pwry9gkJt — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022

#WATCH | J&K: Visuals from lower reaches of Amarnath cave where a cloud burst was reported at around 5.30 pm. Rescue operation underway by NDRF, SDRF & other associated agencies. Further details awaited: Joint Police Control Room, Pahalgam (Source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/AEBgkWgsNp — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022

The incident was reported at 5.30pm and rescue operation is currently underway by the NDRF, SDRF and other associated agencies.

Earlier, due to bad weather along both Baltal and Pahalgam routes, no movement of pilgrims was allowed from either side towards the cave shrine and the pilgrims were not allowed to move towards the Valley from Jammu.

