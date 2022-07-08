New Delhi, July 8: A cloudburst incident took place at the holy cave area of Amarnath on Friday which resulted in a heavy discharge of water in the 'Nallah', adjoining the holy cave.

According to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officials, the cloud burst occurred at the lower holy cave (Amarnath) at around 5.30 PM and the rescue teams rushed to the spot. The IGP Kashmir informed that as many as two people have died so far.

" Some langars and tents have come under cloud burst/flash floods at Holy Cave, two deaths reported. Rescue operation by Police, NDRF & SFs in progress. Injured being airlifted for treatment. Situation under control," said IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar. Amarnath Cloudburst Updates: 2 Bodies Recovered, Several Injured in Cloudburst Near Holy Cave, Rescue Operations Underway.

A senior ITBP official said that water came from above and sides of the cave after it rained heavily at the upper reaches. The rain has stopped for now. A team of Central Armes Police Force and the Indian Army acted swiftly and carried out the evacuation operation, which is currently underway.

The official has informed that the flow of water in the Nallah turned normal after the rain stopped. "Some casualties feared. No clarity as of now. Rescue teams are on the job," the official said.

