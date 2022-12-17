2 APSRTC Buses were damaged in fire at the Vidyadharapuram depot in Vijayawada (photo/ANI)

Amaravati, December 17: Two Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses caught fire on Saturday allegedly due to a leak at the Vidyadharapuram depot in Vijayawada. Officials said the incident took place when buses had stopped for servicing in Vijayawada this morning. Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts in Electricity Meter Room of Vishwas Building in Ghatkopar, Nobody Injured (Video).

Officials suspect the blaze was sparked due to a "leakage" problem in the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). According to the Depot manager, one bus was completely burnt, while another was partially burnt in the fire. Video: State Transport Bus Catches Fire in UP’s Banda, Passengers Manage to Escape.

The Depot manager said that a sudden fire broke out at the depot while the buses had stopped there for servicing. He also blamed the officials responsible for the maintenance of RTC buses. More details are awaited.

