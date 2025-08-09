Andhra Premier League 2025 Points Table: Amravati Royals hold the top spot on the Andhra Premier League 2025 points table after beating Kakinada Kings in a rain-affected match in Visakhapatnam on August 8. This is the fourth edition of the Andhra Premier League 2025 and it will be held from August 8 to August 24. The seven-team competition is set to be played at the ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium. Meanwhile, read below to check the updated Andhra Premier League 2025 points table. On Which TV Channel Andhra Premier League 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Andhra Pradesh Twenty20 Competition Season 4 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

Vizag Warriors had won the Andhra Premier League 2024 tournament after beating the Uttarandhra Lions in a one-sided final. A number of top cricketers, the likes of which include Hanuma Vihari, KS Bharat and Ricky Bhui, will be seen in action in the Andhra Premier League. India National Cricket Team all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is also on the list too but there's uncertainty over his participation after he sustained an injury in the recently concluded IND vs ENG Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.

Andhra Premier League 2025 Updated Points Table

Pos Teams M W L Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Capital Amaravathi Royals 1 1 0 0 0 2 +1.525 2 Bhimavaram Bulls 3 Simhadri Vizag Lions 4 Royals of Rayalaseema 5 Tungabhadra Warriors Vijayawada Sunshiners 7 Kakinada Kings 1 1 -1.525

(Table Updated After APL 2025 Match 1)

(Important Abbreviations: Pos - Position, M - Matches, W - Won, L - Lost, NR - No Result, NRR - Net Run Rate, T- Tied, Pts - Points)

There have been a number of T20 leagues run across several states in the world and the Andhra Premier League, like the others, promises a lot of action, entertainment and thrill. The inaugural champions of Andhra Premier League were Coastal Riders in the year 2022 and Rayalaseema Kings prevented them from going back-to-back by winning the 2023 edition.

