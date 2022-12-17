Mumbai, December 17: A fire broke out in a building in suburban Ghatkopar here on Saturday afternoon, but there was no report of injury to anyone, officials said. Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts at Parekh Hospital in Ghatkopar, Several Feared Trapped (Watch Video).

The blaze erupted in the electricity meter room of the ground-plus-six-storey 'Vishwas' building located in Ghatkopar east area around 2 pm, an official said.

Clouds of Smoke Coming Out From the Building in Mumbai.

Fire brigade personnel and police are at the spot and firefighting is on, he said.

Further information is awaited.