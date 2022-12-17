Mumbai, December 17: A fire broke out in a building in suburban Ghatkopar here on Saturday afternoon, but there was no report of injury to anyone, officials said. Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts at Parekh Hospital in Ghatkopar, Several Feared Trapped (Watch Video).

The blaze erupted in the electricity meter room of the ground-plus-six-storey 'Vishwas' building located in Ghatkopar east area around 2 pm, an official said. Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts at Hospital Basement in GK-1 Area, No Casualties, Say Officials.

Clouds of Smoke Coming Out From the Building in Mumbai.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fire breaks out near Parekh Hospital in Mumbai's Ghatkopar. Eight fire tenders have reached the spot. Further details awaited: Mumbai Fire Brigade pic.twitter.com/iiKUAIGEAh — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2022

Fire brigade personnel and police are at the spot and firefighting is on, he said.

Further information is awaited.