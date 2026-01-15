Mumbai, January 15: Following a string of mid-January harvest festivals, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has notified a regional bank holiday for Friday, January 16. While banks across most of the country will resume normal operations after the Makar Sankranti and Pongal break, physical branches in select regions will remain closed in observance of Thiruvalluvar Day and Kanuma. This holiday is classified under the "Negotiable Instruments Act" category of the RBI’s official holiday calendar, meaning all public, private, and foreign banks in the affected areas will suspend counter services.

Cities and States Affected Due to the January 16 Bank Holiday

According to the RBI's state-wise holiday matrix, the closure on January 16 is specific to regional celebrations and does not apply nationwide. Bank Holiday Today: Know if Banks Are Open or Closed on Thursday, January 15.

Chennai: Banks will be closed for Thiruvalluvar Day, a cultural holiday honouring the celebrated Tamil poet and philosopher.

Vijayawada Branches in Vijayawada will observe a holiday for Kanuma, the third day of the Sankranti festival dedicated to cattle and agriculture.

Puducherry: Local branches will also remain shut in line with the regional calendar.

In all other major metropolitan areas, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, banks will be fully operational on Friday, January 16.

Extended Weekend in Tamil Nadu

For residents in Tamil Nadu, Friday’s closure marks the third day of a significant banking break. With Uzhavar Thirunal (Farmer's Day) falling on Saturday, January 17, and the regular weekly off on Sunday, January 18, bank branches in Chennai and surrounding districts will not reopen until Monday, January 19.

Date Occasion Bank Status in Tamil Nadu Jan 15 (Thu) Pongal / Thiruvalluvar Day Eve Closed Jan 16 (Fri) Thiruvalluvar Day Closed Jan 17 (Sat) Uzhavar Thirunal Closed Jan 18 (Sun) Weekly Off Closed

Availability of Digital Services

While physical branch visits for tasks like cheque deposits, cash withdrawals, or loan processing will be restricted in the aforementioned cities, the RBI ensures that digital banking channels remain active 24/7.

Customers can continue to use:

ATM Services: For cash withdrawals and mini-statements.

Digital Payments: UPI (Unified Payments Interface), IMPS, and NEFT/RTGS transfers will function normally.

Mobile & Net Banking: For account balance checks, utility bill payments, and fund transfers. Bank Holiday 2026 List: RBI Releases Month-Wise Bank Holidays Calendar for New Year; Check Dates.

RBI Holiday Classification

The RBI divides bank holidays into three categories: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act; Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Tomorrow's holiday falls under the regional cultural observance category, which allows state governments to determine closures based on local significance.

