Ambala, Apr 11 (PTI) The Haryana Police on Tuesday arrested two suspected cattle smugglers after intercepting their truck packed with 28 animals being taken to Uttar Pradesh allegedly for slaughter, officials said.

They said Mohammad Wasim Vasi and Sukha Aslam told the Haryana Police they were taking the animals from Bhawanigarh in Punjab to Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Jilted Lover Stabs Minor Girl for Ending Relationship, Turning Down Marriage Proposal in Badarpur.

The truck was intercepted on the Delhi-Chandigarh Highway near Mohra village, around five km from the Ambala Cantonment, on a tip-off that it was allegedly carrying the cattle illegally, police said.

An official said the police team had put up a blockade near Mohra to stop the truck, but when the driver saw the barricade he tried to flee.

Also Read | India Rejects China's Objection to Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit to Arunachal Pradesh.

The police team chased the truck down and nabbed him and his co-accused, the official said, adding they were taking the animals to Uttar Pradesh for slaughter.

The truck which had an Uttar Pradesh registration number was coming from the Ambala City side and going to UP.

The driver identified himself as Mohammad Wasim Vasi, a resident of Rampura UP, while the person accompanying him was identified as Sukha Aslam of Meerut, police said, adding they allegedly confessed they were taking the cattle from Bhawanigarh in Punjab to Moradabad in UP.

The police have registered a case against them under the provisions of Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The cattle were taken to a Gaushala here, police said, adding The accused will be produced in the court later this evening, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)