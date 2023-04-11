Mumbai, April 11: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly stabbed a minor girl for ending their relationship and rejecting his marriage proposal in southeast Delhi's Badarpur on Sunday. The girl received severe injuries on her neck and head in the deadly attack. The accused has been arrested. The incident took place around 1 pm on Sunday at Molarband Extension.

According to the media reports, the victim and the accused were in a relationship for the last four years. The attacker, however, was angry that the girl had ended the relationship and refused to marry him. The attack took place when the minor was at her friend's house. The friend of the victim told cops that the accused knew that the victim was coming over to her house. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Jilted Lover Stabs 15-Year-Old Girl in Chandauli, Accused Absconding.

On the day of the incident, the accused barged into her house forcibly and stabbed the minor girl with a sharp knife for rejecting his marriage advances and fled the spot. The girl sustained injuries on her neck and head in the attack. The attack took place when the victim's friend had gone up on the terrace. She rushed down immediately after hearing screams. The victim was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre where she is undergoing treatment.

The accused was arrested using technical surveillance and CCTV footage. A case under sections 307 (murder attempt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. Further investigation is on, the police said. Mumbai Shocker: Suspecting Extramarital Affair, Elderly Man Throws Acid on Wife in Sion, Detained by Police.

In a similar incident, a 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly threatening his ex-girlfriend and her sister saying he would upload her private photos on social media if she married someone else. In her complaint lodged at the Malabar Hill police station on April 7, the 28-year-old woman said that the accused called her several times between April 1 and April 7 and threatened to kill the man whom she will marry. He even continuously abused her through WhatsApp and Facebook, she added.

