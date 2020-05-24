India News | 2 Constables Suspended After Seen Thrashing Man in Viral Video in Madhya Pradesh

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): Two police constables have been suspended on the basis of a viral video in which both the cops were seen thrashing a man.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Chhindwara, Vivek Agarwal said: "Based on a viral video that surfaced on Saturday and which is 10-12 days old, two police constables have been suspended and attached to the police lines."

"In the video, both cops were seen thrashing a man. A departmental inquiry has also been marked," said the SP.(ANI)

