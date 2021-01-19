Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) Two policemen were injured on Tuesday in stone pelting by irate villagers opposed to the shifting of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, over 400 kilometres from here, an official said.

The two-foot tall statue was installed in a public place in Nimkhedi in the district's Muktainagar area without permission on Monday night, and requests from the local administration to shift it were met with resistance from a section of the villagers, he said.

"When a team of the local administration and police arrived at the spot today and was trying to shift the statue, some villagers pelted stones, leaving two policemen injured," he added.

A posse of police has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order, he said, adding that the process of registering an offence over the incident was underway.

