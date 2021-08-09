Pratapgarh, Aug 9 (PTI) Two cousins were found dead in a paddy field in a village here on Monday, police said, adding their family members have alleged murder.

Superintendent of Police Satpal Antil said the incident took place in Sapahachat village, almost 35 kilometres from the district headquarters under Patti police station area.

The deceased have been identified as Ravindra Gautam (22) and Bhole Gautam (26), police said, adding investigation in the case is on.

