Sambalpur (Odisha), Feb 26 (PTI) Two girls, aged three and two-and-a-half, drowned in a water-filled pit in Odisha's Sambalpur district on Friday, police said.

The girls accidentally fell into the pit in Kalapara village in Burla police station area while playing near it in the morning, an officer said.

Their parents later found their bodies floating in the water, he said.

The two children were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead, the officer said, adding the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination and an investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)