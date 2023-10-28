Chandigarh [India], October 27 (ANI): As part of its ongoing anti-corruption campaign in the state, the Vigilance Bureau of Punjab arrested two individuals for accepting Rs 4 lakh as bribe to facilitate the removal of the complainant's name from a police case.

According to a press release by the Vigilance Bureau Punjab, the apprehended individuals have been identified as Vishal Kumar and Jatinder Kumar- both residents of Ludhiana.

As per the official release, a spokesperson for the state Vigilance Bureau revealed that Rajiv Kumar, is a resident of Ludhiana's New Subhash Nagar area in Basti Jodhewal, had lodged an online complaint on the Chief Minister's Anti-Corruption Action Line in which he alleged that Vishal Kumar and Jatinder Kumar had taken Rs 4 lakh to clear his name from a murder case.

Further investigation into the complaint revealed that an FIR under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), was registered at Basti Jodhewal police station in Ludhiana against Manoj Kumar and others.

The complainant's (Rajiv Kumar) name was added to this case after the disclosure by Manoj Kumar, said the official statement.

Subsequently, the accused Vishal Kumar met the complainant, who claimed to be associated with Jatinder Kumar, the owner of Branded Bana Garment Store in Subhash Nagar, Ludhiana.

According to the official release, Vishal Kumar assured the complainant that he had connections with an ADCP (Additional Commissioner of Police) in Ludhiana who could ensure his innocence by conducting a police inquiry into the murder case.

The complainant asserted that Vishal Kumar and Jatinder Kumar took Rs 4 lakh from him in August 2020 but did not receive any relief.

When Rajiv Kumar, who was subsequently arrested by police who had launched a hunt for him, reached out to Vishal Kumar and Jatinder Kumar, the duo informed him that they had taken an initial payment of Rs 4 lakh only for initiating an inquiry.

The complainant later secured bail on April 25 this year and was eventually acquitted by the Sessions Court in Ludhiana on August 18, said the official statement.

Subsequently, he demanded that his Rs 4 lakh be returned to him but when the accused duo did not comply, Rajiv Kumar eventually filed an official complaint and provided audio recordings as evidence to the Vigilance Bureau officials.

After conducting an investigation, it was established that both the accused had demanded and received Rs 4 lakh under the pretext of their connection to the ADCP Ludhiana.

The Vigilance Bureau spokesperson said that a case has been registered under Section 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 120-B of the IPC against Vishal Kumar and Jatinder Kumar at the Bureau's police station in Ludhiana.

Further investigation into this case is underway. (ANI)

