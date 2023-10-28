Chandigarh, October 28: A government school teacher is accused of dragging a student on the bonnet of his car for nearly 10 km in Shalapur Bet village in Kapurthala. The accused allegedly had a quarrel with the youth earlier. Harmanpreet Singh, who is taking IELTS classes, claims that Baljinder Singh struck him with his car and dragged him for a long distance after he landed on the bonnet of his car. The incident was also captured in a nearby installed CCTV camera.

A complaint has been filed under Section 307 (attempt to kill) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Baljinder, who teaches at a government school in the area. According to SHO Jaspal Singh, the event occurred amid a quarrel between the two parties, and the accused dragged the youth on the bonnet of his car for around 10 km.

Youth Dragged on Car's Bonnet in Punjab

In Sultanpur Lodhi area of Kapurthala, after hitting the young man, a teacher hanged the young man on the bonnet of his car and took him around 10 kilometers. pic.twitter.com/IbwKD6oQ1g — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) October 27, 2023

Here's What Happened

Harmanpreet was standing on the roadside near the state's Sahlapur Bet village on October 26 when he was hit by a speeding car and thrown over the bonnet of the vehicle. The driver, a teacher, did not stop the vehicle after the accident and continued driving with the victim dangling from the front. Baljinder is claimed to have pulled the student cruelly for nearly 10 km.

The victim was sent to a nearby government hospital for treatment after being injured. According to local media, the incident occurred as a result of an old feud between the two persons. Furthermore, the teacher was claimed to have criminal inclinations, as well as a few open cases against him. However, the reason he was not detained was unknown.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2023 02:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).