Jaipur, May 2 (PTI) The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Rajasthan Police arrested on Tuesday two smugglers with 450 grams of high-quality heroin smuggled into Sriganganagar district from Pakistan, a senior official said.

Additional Director General of Police (Crime) Dinesh MN said the team arrested the smugglers with heroin smuggled from Pakistan using drone in Suratgarh police station area of Sriganganagar.

He said the team arrested drug peddler Khet Singh (32) and Sunil Kumar (31) with 450 grams of heroin.

The seized contraband is estimated to be worth Rs 2 crore in the international market.

On April 10, the Crime Branch had arrested four people in Barmer for smuggling of Rs 35 crore through drone. Kingpin Buta Singh was evading arrest and efforts are on to nab him, officials said.

