Muzaffarnagar, Feb 28 (PTI) Two people were killed and as many sustained injuries following an altercation between two groups over a love marriage here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Fulat village on Tuesday, police said, adding that the warring groups belonged to the same caste.

Also Read | Rajkot Shocker: Man Kills Wife Over Suspicion of Affair, Records and Shares Videos of Body in Society WhatsApp Group; Arrested.

The deceased were identified as Ankit and Rohit, while Harimohan and Rahul have been hospitalised with serious injuries, they said.

Ankit had married Harimohan's daughter against the wishes of her family. On Tuesday, a confrontation between Ankit and Harimohan turned violent, and firearms were used resulting in the deaths and injuries, police said

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Congress Crisis: BJP Leaders To Meet Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Demand Floor Test on February 28.

Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Singh told reporters that a case was registered against three people, including Raju, Monu, and Govardhan.

The situation is under control and police personnel have been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)