Rajkot, February 28: In a shocking incident that has left the residents of Shantivan Niwas in Ambika Township, Rajkot, reeling, a woman was brutally murdered, allegedly by her husband. The accused, businessman Gurupa Jiroli, shared videos of his wife’s bloodied body in the background, apologizing to the society’s residents.

According to a report in TOI, Jiroli claimed in the video that he killed his wife, Ambika, because she was having an affair with his friend. The video quickly went viral in the residential society’s WhatsApp group. Following this, Jiroli called the police control room at 5.30 am and confessed to killing his wife of 17 years. The couple, in their early 40s, have two children - a 17-year-old daughter and a 10-year-old son. Kerala Horror: Man Pours Kerosene on Wife, Sets Her on Fire Over Suspicion of Infidelity in Varkala.

Police have detained Jiroli and are in the process of filing an FIR. They are currently waiting for Ambika’s sister and her husband to arrive from Pune. Jiroli, who is engaged in the road construction business, and Ambika, originally from Solapur, had settled in Rajkot in 2003. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Brutally Murders Father-in-Law Who Came To Resolve Marriage Dispute in Bijnor.

The primary investigation suggests that the couple had a heated argument at about 2 am, following which Jiroli smashed his wife’s head with a heavy object, killing her on the spot. Jiroli then recorded two videos with his wife’s body in the background and shared them in his society’s WhatsApp group.

In the videos, Jiroli is heard apologizing for his act and claiming that he killed his wife because she was having an affair with his friend. He also claimed that he had tried to persuade Ambika to end the affair but she refused.

Jiroli further claimed that his wife wanted to run away with her lover, but he told her to wait until their daughter finished her Class 10 board exams. He suggested separation after the exams, but his wife did not agree to it.

Jiroli said in the video that he did not regret killing Ambika as he was ‘harassed’ by his wife. He also asked the police not to treat him like a habitual criminal by handcuffing him.

Assistant commissioner of police B J Chaudhary said, “We are verifying the details of the statement given by Jiroli. We have sent the video and the mobile phone of the accused for forensic analysis. We will record statements of his business partners and other friends to get details of the person with whom the deceased was allegedly having an affair.”

