Panchmahal (Gujarat) [India], December 16 (ANI): A fire broke out at Gujarat Fluoro Chemicals Ltd located at Ranjitnagar area of Panchmahal district following an explosion.

Two workers have been reported killed in the incident. The injured have been shifted to a hospital.

Also Read | Natural Farming is Solution For Food Security, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)